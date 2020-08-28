TREASURIES-Longer-term yields stabilize, intermediate yields fall after auctions

By Ross Kerber

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields stabilized on Friday after a run-up the day before on the Federal Reserve's new approach to inflation, while investors rebalanced intermediate-dated debt following large auctions earlier this week.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 1.3 basis points at 0.7326% in morning trading, while the 5-year note US5YT=RR was down 2.4 basis points at 0.2862%.

U.S. Treasury auctions of roughly $150 billion worth of 3-year, 5-year and 7-year notes received strong demand starting on Tuesday. The decline in yields on each of those instruments on Friday likely reflected traders repositioning, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale.

"A lot of this movement I would chalk off as more month-end buying, as opposed to anything fundamental," she said.

Longer-term yields climbed sharply after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday unveiled the U.S. central bank's new approach to monetary policy that puts more emphasis on fighting shortfalls in unemployment and less weight on concerns about higher inflation.

The yield on the 30-year U.S. bond US30YT=RR reached as high as 1.5770% after Powell spoke, its highest since June 16. It was unchanged at 1.5003% in morning trading on Friday.

U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in July, new data showed, strengthening expectations for a sharp rebound in economic growth in the third quarter, though momentum is likely to ebb as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers and fiscal stimulus dries up.[nL1N2FT1MT]

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 59 basis points, about a basis point less than Thursday's close, a level unseen since June 10.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.5 basis points at 0.1426%.

August 28 Friday 9:17AM New York / 1317 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1119

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

0.1426

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1674

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-210/256

0.2862

-0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-238/256

0.5102

-0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-248/256

0.7326

-0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-88/256

1.2762

-0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-252/256

1.5003

0.000

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Paul Simao) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

