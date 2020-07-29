TREASURIES-Longer-term yields slightly higher after Fed meeting

By Ross Kerber

July 29 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was almost unchanged at 0.579%, while the yield on the 30-year note US30YT=RR was up 1.9 basis points at 1.2424%.

Fed policy makers made comments in line with market expectations in the statement issued at the end of their two-day meeting, including repeating a pledge to use the U.S. central bank's "full range of tools" to support the economy.

Evercore ISI macro research analyst Stan Shipley said the Fed appeared to be waiting to judge the full impact of its actions to date, including the extension of credit facilities.

"The Fed has done a lot and they have made sure that capital markets have not collapsed. Whether that’s going to be enough to give you stimulus amid the public health crisis, that’s an open question," Shipley said.

The stakes for the central bank are high as recent data suggests a nascent economic recovery may have stalled and that declining trends in unemployment may have reversed.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 45 basis points, roughly a basis point higher than Tuesday's close but well off the level of 68 basis points reached on June 5.

The five-year note was down 1.3 basis points at 0.2531%, after touching a record low of 0.252%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2 basis points at 0.1309% in afternoon trading.

July 29 Wednesday 2:59PM New York / 1859 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1119

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-253/256

0.1309

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1488

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-252/256

0.2531

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-154/256

0.4328

-0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-112/256

0.579

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-224/256

1.0201

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-48/256

1.2424

0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.75 -0.75 The Fed's Treasury holdings by maturityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dbm9bX

