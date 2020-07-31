TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise with stock gains

By Ross Kerber

July 31 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as traders moved into stocks, but caution held back shorter-term rates and steepened the yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 2.1 basis points at 0.5625% in morning trading.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 44 basis points, about a basis point above Thursday's close and well above the 40 basis point level it touched early Friday morning.

The risk-on movement came as stock indexes opened higher based on strong earnings from top technology companies.

But the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was almost unchanged at 0.1191% and remained close to its all-time low of 0.105% reached on May 8.

The economy as a whole is unlikely to improve until public health issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are resolved, said Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer. Early signs of an economic comeback proved premature as virus cases have continued rise and kept people at home.

"That's bad for the economy since we're consumer driven," Phifer said.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 5.6% last month after a record 8.5% jump in May as more businesses reopened.

The data was included in Thursday's advance gross domestic product report for the second quarter, which showed the economy shrinking at a record 32.9% annualized rate as consumer spending tanked at a historic 34.6% pace.

The United States leads the world in COVID-related fatalities with more than 150,000 in five months.

In Washington negotiations over another coronavirus relief bill continued and the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said a federal jobless benefit was set to expire on Friday with no sign of a deal.

July 31 Friday 9:53AM New York / 1353 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1

0.1017

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-3/256

0.1191

-0.002

DThree-year note US3YT=RR

99-250/256

0.133

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-16/256

0.2374

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-188/256

0.4136

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-152/256

0.5625

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-52/256

1.0019

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-124/256

1.2305

0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.75 -1.00 US Yield Curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gioa4T (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

