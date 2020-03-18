TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise, market volatile as investors watch U.S. pandemic response

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields swung higher in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors watched for the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic to take shape and said lower trade volumes made market signals less clear.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 15.3 basis points at 1.1487% in afternoon trading, after reaching above 1.22% and then sinking below 1% during the session.

Stan Shipley, macro research analyst for Evercore ISI, said many traders do not know what to do as they sort out various moves by central banks and the Trump administration responding to the health emergency and shoring up the economy.

"Yields are very volatile right now. There's a lot of technical issues going on, he said.

FHN Financial interest rate strategist Jim Vogel said lower trading volumes this month have reduced the usefulness of bond market signals for policymakers and investors.

"At every given two-hour stretch there’s not enough flow to be able to say precisely what Treasury yields are indicating other than the last 5 or 6 trades. That’s a form of illiquidity," he said.

Currently, "It’s hard to say what the Treasury market is really concluding, other than reacting to headlines,” Vogel said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.4436% in afternoon trading.

The U.S. yield curve, measured as the difference between the yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, was at more than 70 basis points, about 14 basis points higher than Tuesday's close and at its highest levels since early 2018.

Cases of the respiratory illness have been reported in all 50 U.S. states and millions of Americans are staying home from work. On Wednesday the Dow Jones index fell more than 7% to a three-year low.

The Trump administration on Tuesday pressed for a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly to include $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans.

The Fed on Tuesday said it would reopen the so-called Commercial Paper Funding Facility to underwrite the short-term loans companies often use to fund operations, a key financial market backstop first set up 2007 to 2009.

It also extended its reach as the economy's lender of last resort to the two dozen Wall Street primary dealers, letting them pledge municipal bonds, corporate debt and equity securities as collateral for 90-day Fed loans to keep credit flowing.

The New York Fed said it will make up to $1 trillion a day available for loans in the repurchase agreement (repo) market for the remainder of this week.

On Wednesday morning, the New York Fed said it accepted $85.8 billion in overnight repo bids from primary dealers.

March 18 Wednesday 12:54PM New York / 1654 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0275

0.028

-0.180

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

-0.127

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-82/256

0.4436

-0.017

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.5607

0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-248/256

0.7193

0.069

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-188/256

1.0152

0.121

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-72/256

1.1487

0.153

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-248/256

1.7849

0.205

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.25 4.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.00 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 -3.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -13.50 -7.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -73.25 -9.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.