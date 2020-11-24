TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise further as investors embrace risk

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve extended their rise on Tuesday as investors rushed to riskier investments, including soaring stocks.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 2.7 basis points at 0.8865% and the yield curve steepened.

Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York, said investors, driven by hopes of a closer economic recovery, were ditching the safe haven of Treasuries for riskier commodities and stocks. "With yields of 85 or 88 basis points, that's not very attractive on the 10-year (note), and (people are) going to look for returns elsewhere," he said.

Economic rebound hopes spurred by progress on coronavirus vaccines, along with the commencement of President-elect Joe Biden's transition process three weeks after the election, pushed stocks higher and lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the 30,000 mark for the first time.

Following auctions of two- and five-year notes on Monday, the U.S. Treasury will offer $56 billion of seven-year notes later on Tuesday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1641%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 72.10 basis points, 3 basis points higher than Monday's close.

November 24 Tuesday 12:16AM New York / 1816 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0875

0.089

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-236/256

0.1641

-0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

0.2183

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-224/256

0.4003

0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-252/256

0.6501

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-228/256

0.8865

0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-124/256

1.4047

0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-92/256

1.6098

0.047

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 0.00

