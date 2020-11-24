TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise as risk appetite improves

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve inched higher on Tuesday with the stock market poised to open stronger and ahead of a seven-year note auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 1.1 basis points at 0.8701%.

Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said Treasuries were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the auction and the release of consumer confidence data.

"The latest news on the presidential transition as well could probably be credited for some of the modest risk-on pricing," he said.

Stock futures rose after Monday's formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition process to begin.

Following auctions of two- and five-year notes on Monday, the U.S. Treasury will offer $56 billion of seven-year notes later on Tuesday.

"Generally speaking, it should go well within these trading parameters," Jeffery said.

Also up for auction are $24 billion of two-year floating-rate notes.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1602%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 70.20 basis points, about 1.4 basis points higher than Monday's close.

November 24 Tuesday 9:06AM New York / 1506 GMT

Price

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.09

0.0915

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1602

-0.009

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-28/256

0.2131

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-234/256

0.3924

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-20/256

0.6362

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-12/256

0.8701

0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-240/256

1.3786

0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-252/256

1.5836

0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

