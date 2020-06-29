TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise as risk appetite improves

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of curve edged higher on Monday as investors, hoping for a stimulus-backed economic rebound, piled into stocks after last week's sharp sell-off.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up less than a basis point at 0.6413%, while the 30-year yield US30YT=RR rose 2.5 basis points to 1.397%.

Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco, said the market was in part unwinding from last week's safe-haven bid. She added that the yield curve was steepening after some flattening in the prior week.

"The Treasury market is just supported near-term because of so much uncertainty over the (coronavirus) and what that's going to do to the recovery with a number of states pausing reopening policies," she said.

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States accounting for about one-quarter of all the deaths.

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, said he expected small changes for long-term yields in line with risk preferences, noting that Treasuries may be "one of the least interesting markets for the rest of the year" due to the Federal Reserve's influence on the short end of the curve.

"There's not many places to go in terms of yields in the front end of the curve," he said. "They're going to be relatively close to where they are now until the Fed decides otherwise and that has a pretty powerful influence at the longer end of the curve as well."

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47.90 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Friday's close.

June 29 Monday 1:47PM New York / 1847 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.135

0.1369

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.165

0.1674

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1622

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-56/256

0.1758

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-210/256

0.2862

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-38/256

0.4784

-0.006

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-216/256

0.6413

0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-84/256

1.1629

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-108/256

1.3969

0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -50.00 -1.25

