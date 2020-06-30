TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise amid month-end rebalancing trades

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer rose on Tuesday as month-end rebalancing injected a touch of volatility into the market.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 1.7 basis points at 0.6528%, while the yield on the five-year note, which hit a record low of 0.266% earlier in the session, was last up less than a basis point at 0.2862%.

Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, said the volatility may be due to some month-end rebalancing trades. He noted that overall trading volume was "very, very light" and added that the market seemed range bound.

Meanwhile, investors were fixated on spikes in U.S. coronavirus cases and what those mean for an economic rebound.

Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said a surge in virus cases in parts of the United States was overshadowing economic data.

"It's not that we're not looking at the numbers anymore. But if we're getting data from May and early June, they might not matter as much if we're seeing cases rise," he said.

"That seems to be the reason why we're seeing 10-year yields drop lately. They're back to pretty much the low end of their coronavirus trading range," he added.

Coronavirus cases more than doubled in at least 10 U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, this month, according to a Reuters analysis.

In testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy's path is highly uncertain and gave updates on various programs the Fed put in place to combat the economic fallout from the virus. .

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49.90 basis points, 2.8 basis points higher than at Monday's close.

June 30 Tuesday 2:19PM New York / 1919 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1653

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1505

-0.009

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-58/256

0.1731

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-210/256

0.2862

0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

0.4863

0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-188/256

0.6528

0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-24/256

1.1763

0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-16/256

1.412

0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.50 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

