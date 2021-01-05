TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise ahead of Georgia election results

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve inched higher on Tuesday as the market awaited the outcome of Georgia elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 1.1 basis points at 0.9282%.

Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said the market was on hold as Georgia residents cast their votes for two Senate seats.

"Probably until the evening with just the runoff election in Georgia, we're still going to see yields in this zone," he said.

Continued split control of Congress, with a Republican majority in the Senate and Democratic control of the House of Representatives, would hinder substantial fiscal measures, which would help keep Treasury yields in check. Democratic victories in Georgia could push longer-term yields higher if supply increases to fund more stimulus, according to analysts.

The December employment report due out on Friday was also keeping yields in check, according to Jeffery.

"As investors return from the holidays and start to frame expectations for what the rest of the year is going to look like, the final big update of 2020, being December's jobs figures, will help inform that," he said.

On Monday, the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) yield touched a record low of -1.113% reached in September, while the 10-year TIPS breakeven inflation rate topped 2% for the first time since November 2018. US10YTIP=RR

"The drop in real yields and the increase in breakevens has been a sign of a little bit of optimism that we will start to see inflation begin to pick up," Jeffery said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1132%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last 1.39 basis points higher at 81.33 basis points.

January 5 Tuesday 8:10AM New York / 1410 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-6/256

0.1132

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-232/256

0.157

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-26/256

0.3544

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

0.6433

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-128/256

0.9282

0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-112/256

1.466

0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-208/256

1.6757

0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 -0.50 January 5 Tuesday 9:10AM New York / 1510 GMT Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills US3MT=RR 0.085 0.0862 -0.005 Six-month bills US6MT=RR 0.09 0.0913 -0.003 Two-year note US2YT=RR 100-6/256 0.1132 -0.002 Three-year note US3YT=RR 99-232/256 0.157 -0.005 Five-year note US5YT=RR 100-26/256 0.3544 0.000 Seven-year note US7YT=RR 99-224/256 0.6433 0.005 10-year note US10YT=RR 99-128/256 0.9282 0.011 20-year bond US20YT=RR 98-112/256 1.466 0.019 30-year bond US30YT=RR 98-208/256 1.6757 0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

