TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise after weak U.S. jobs report

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve rose on Friday as a plunge in jobs last month raised the prospect of more federal fiscal stimulus spending ahead to aid the coronavirus-battered economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which jumped over the 1.1% level for the first time since March, was last up 3.1 basis points at 1.1017%, while the yield curve steepened.

Nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 jobs last month amid growing COVID-19 cases, marking the first decline since April, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate was at 6.7%.

“The market is going to look at (the data) and say there’s going to be more fiscal stimulus," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York. "You’re going to have the 10-year Treasury note push up to higher yields."

Longer-term yields have been climbing all week as Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate as a result of Georgia runoff elections, raising expectations that a Democrat-controlled Congress and White House will push for further stimulus spending financed with more Treasury debt.

"The bond market is trying to price in a little bit of forward-looking optimism on the vaccine front, as well as optimism on perhaps more fiscal spending," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.

Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York, said the market was focused on supply in credit and Treasury markets, including Treasury auctions next week of a record $58 billion of three-year notes, as well as for $38 billion of 10-year notes, and $24 billion of 30-year bonds.

"January is supposed to be a fairly decent month for a lot of new issues coming all over the globe and that's going to weigh on Treasury yields and Treasury yields are going to go higher," he said.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, remained at its widest level since 2017. It was last up 2.24 basis points at 96.11 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1389%.

January 8 Friday 10:12AM New York / 1612 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-249/256

0.1389

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.2215

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-130/256

0.4753

0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-214/256

0.797

0.027

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-228/256

1.1017

0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-52/256

1.6597

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-104/256

1.8704

0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.00 0.75 (By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.