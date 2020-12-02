TREASURIES-Longer-term yields move higher, yield curve steepens

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve rose on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's big climb as the market continued to mull the possibility the Federal Reserve could start purchasing more longer-term debt to ensure rates stay low.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 1.8 basis points at 0.9525% and the yield curve steepened.

A push in the U.S. Congress for a new stimulus package to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic sparked a sell off in Treasuries that sent yields soaring on Tuesday.

"I think just momentum has yields continuing higher," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, pointing to positive developments on the coronavirus vaccine front.

She said the 10-year yield could eventually break 1%, while the 30-year yield could hit 1.75%.

"I suspect the realization that the Fed is definitely in play will bring buyers in at those levels," she said, adding that it was still unclear whether the Fed, which meets later this month, will actually adopt a plan to buy more long-term Treasuries.

"They don't want yields to rise and maybe crimp the recovery. So we could see some of the more dovish participants argue for duration extension in QE (quantitative easing)," Rupert said.

On the data front, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased by a less-than-expected 307,000 in November. It comes ahead of Friday's release of the government's monthly employment report.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1682%.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 78 points, 2.20 basis points higher than Tuesday's close.

December 2 Wednesday 9:50AM New York / 1550 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1682

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-20/256

0.2234

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-186/256

0.4304

0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-116/256

0.7053

0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-68/256

0.9525

0.018

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-248/256

1.4931

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-64/256

1.6998

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.75 1.00 (By Karen Pierog) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

