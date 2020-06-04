TREASURIES-Longer-term yields jump on stimulus efforts, jobless claims

By Ross Kerber

June 4 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday to levels not seen in months as European stimulus efforts and a slightly less grim U.S. jobs report helped support investor confidence.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 5.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.8184%. It touched as high as 0.822%, the most since March 27.

The movement continued a risk-on trend this week and sent a closely-watched part of the yield curve higher US2US10=RR.

The European Central Bank said it would raise emergency bond purchases by 600 billion euros ($674 billion). Also the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below 2 million last week.

The morning reports helped spark a rally on Wall Street that later fizzled. But Treasury yields held their gains, showing investors starting to move money out of the government securities, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management.

"The performance of risk assets has been so strong, you're seeing more market participants go with that move and to fund that you're seeing some Treasury sales, for sure," he said.

He and others said investors will need more positive data such as for the third quarter of 2020 for yields to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, around 2% for the 10-year note.

"We know the data is bad for Q2; we'll see what Q3 brings as economies reopen," said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald treasury analyst.

The part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 62 basis points, about 7 basis points higher than Wednesday's close and the highest since March 20.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.196%.

June 4 Thursday 2:11PM New York / 1811 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

174-3/32

-1-13/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

137-200/256

-0-104/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.175

0.1781

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

0.196

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-160/256

0.253

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-60/256

0.4053

0.028

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-16/256

0.6374

0.048

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-40/256

0.8184

0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-80/256

1.6172

0.066

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.00 0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.