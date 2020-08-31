TREASURIES-Longer-term yields inch lower as market seeks Fed policy details

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve slipped on Monday as the market looked for more details on the Federal Reserve's policy to keep interest rates low while tolerating higher inflation.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 1.1 basis points at 0.7179%.

The market will be digging into remarks from several Fed officials scheduled to speak this week. With a rise in the 30-year yield last week, some investors said the U.S. central bank may need to address the possibility of expanding its purchases of longer-dated debt at its mid-September policy meeting.

"That's the sort of incremental detail people are looking to understand and it's certainly within the realm of possibilities," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

He added that the market will also focus on Friday's release of August employment data.

"The jobs reports are just critical insight into the pace of the recovery," he said. "It has the potential to put incremental pressure on Congress to start taking the next round of fiscal negotiations more seriously."

Democrats in Congress and the White House on Friday remained at odds on how much to spend in the next round of stimulus to aid the coronavirus-hit economy.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last unchanged at 0.1348%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 58.10 basis points, just over a basis point lower than at Friday's close.

August 31 Monday 9:15 AM New York / 1415 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.117

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-251/256

0.1348

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-236/256

0.1515

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-228/256

0.2721

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-4/256

0.4977

-0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-28/256

0.7179

-0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-152/256

1.2618

-0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-60/256

1.4898

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 0.25 (By Karen Pierog; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

