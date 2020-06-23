TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher after trade deal reassurance

By Ross Kerber and Chuck Mikolajczak

June 23 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday on positive economic reports and a reassurance on U.S.-China trade relations.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was 1.3 basis points higher in morning trading at 0.7168%.

The activity mirrored equities trading, with Wall Street's main indexes opening higher. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday walked back on his earlier remarks that the U.S.-China trade pact was "over", which had stoked market volatility nL1N2E0050]

Investors also took heart from upbeat business activity data from Europe.

Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, said Tuesday's trading marked a break from past sessions where Treasury investors seemed more concerned with the pace of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic implications.

"The market is starting to trade a little bit on some of those factors that were influencing the markets before COVID-19, some of the geopolitical issues (and) trade issues," he said

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1877% in morning trading.

Investors also awaited a planned Treasury Department auction of two-year notes, with results due in the early afternoon.

June 23 Tuesday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

176-29/32

-0-12/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-172/256

-0-8/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1775

0.1801

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-225/256

0.1877

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-28/256

0.2131

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-158/256

0.3283

-0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-188/256

0.5391

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-32/256

0.7168

0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-216/256

1.2477

0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-84/256

1.4857

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.75 0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

