TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher after trade deal reassurance
By Ross Kerber and Chuck Mikolajczak
June 23 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday on positive economic reports and a reassurance on U.S.-China trade relations.
The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was 1.3 basis points higher in morning trading at 0.7168%.
The activity mirrored equities trading, with Wall Street's main indexes opening higher. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday walked back on his earlier remarks that the U.S.-China trade pact was "over", which had stoked market volatility nL1N2E0050]
Investors also took heart from upbeat business activity data from Europe.
Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, said Tuesday's trading marked a break from past sessions where Treasury investors seemed more concerned with the pace of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic implications.
"The market is starting to trade a little bit on some of those factors that were influencing the markets before COVID-19, some of the geopolitical issues (and) trade issues," he said
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Monday's close.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1877% in morning trading.
Investors also awaited a planned Treasury Department auction of two-year notes, with results due in the early afternoon.
June 23 Tuesday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1
176-29/32
-0-12/32
10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1
138-172/256
-0-8/256
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.1525
0.1547
-0.005
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.1775
0.1801
0.002
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-225/256
0.1877
-0.004
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-28/256
0.2131
-0.011
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-158/256
0.3283
-0.007
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-188/256
0.5391
0.002
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-32/256
0.7168
0.013
20-year bond US20YT=RR
97-216/256
1.2477
0.020
30-year bond US30YT=RR
94-84/256
1.4857
0.024
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
6.25
0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
4.75
0.75
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
4.00
0.50
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-1.50
0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-48.75
0.75
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
