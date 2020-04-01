TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall on growing worries of pandemic's impact

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors grew more cautious about the economic impact of the coronavirus and braced for further equity market declines.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 7.5 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.6238%, about the middle of its range during the session.

Shorter-term yields were little changed, leaving flatter a closely-watched portion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the difference between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes. It was at 38.6 basis points, down about 3 basis points from Tuesday's close.

Analysts said traders were reacting to warnings that the worst of the pandemic's U.S. impact still lies ahead. That would mean lower U.S. equity prices and higher unemployment, with a lasting impact on economic growth prospects.

"Yields really rallied this morning and stayed there. A lot of people are just waiting to see what happens next," said Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of a tough two weeks ahead, with White House health officials modeling an enormous jump in virus-related deaths even with strict social distancing measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down about 4% on Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets.

The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls fell by 27,000 jobs last month, the first decline since September 2017, after advancing by an unrevised 183,000 in February.

Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said a bright spot is that Federal Reserve efforts to smooth market functions seemed to be working with lower volatility and better liquidity. "It doesn't look like the system is being stressed, even though it's a very stressful situation," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Fed said it received no bids for its overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation. The announcement marked the latest day since Friday that few or no bids were submitted for such operations, suggesting liquidity has improved in the market for short-term government securities.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.2 basis points at 0.2395% in afternoon trading.

April 1 Wednesday 1:17PM New York / 1717 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

181-16/32

2-14/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-4/256

0-84/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0875

0.089

-0.043

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.026

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-69/256

0.2395

0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-166/256

0.2792

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-166/256

0.3689

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-184/256

0.5202

-0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-96/256

0.6238

-0.075

30-year bond US30YT=RR

118-108/256

1.2582

-0.097

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.25 -2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 3.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.75 4.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

