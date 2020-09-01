TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall on call for more Fed accommodation

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve reversed course and fell on Tuesday after a Federal Reserve governor called for new accommodative efforts to help the economy overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down1.6 basis points at 0.677%.

With the U.S. central bank last week announcing a new policy framework aimed at achieving maximum employment and 2% average inflation over time, Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday tied that approach to the need for more monetary stimulus, likely in the form of more aggressive bond buying.

"It was the comment on monetary policy that gave a boost here," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco, adding that it could mean more quantitative easing in different parts of the yield curve.

Earlier on Tuesday, yields rose after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 56.0 last month from 54.2 in July. That was the highest level since November 2018 and marked three straight months of growth.

It followed data out of China and Europe that showed an uptick in manufacturing last month. L8N2FT5US

Looming large this week is Friday's release of August employment data, which could shed light on the pace of the economic recovery.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last unchanged at 0.1309%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 54.40 basis points, about 2.8 basis points lower than at Monday's close.

September 1 Tuesday 2:41PM New York / 1941 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1068

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-253/256

0.1309

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1462

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-248/256

0.2563

-0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-56/256

0.4682

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-128/256

0.677

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-144/256

1.2063

-0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-156/256

1.4323

-0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.75 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

