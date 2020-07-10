US Markets

TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall as COVID-19 cases boost safe-haven demand

Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a record increase in coronavirus cases pushed out economic recovery hopes, driving investors into the safe-haven securities.

July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a record increase in coronavirus cases pushed out economic recovery hopes, driving investors into the safe-haven securities.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 1.1 basis points at 0.5939% in morning trading, after touching as low 0.569% earlier in the session - its lowest since April 22.

Until late on Thursday, the 10-year note had traded above 0.6% since May 15. The break below showed investors worried that a rising virus caseload would push off an economic recovery, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities.

"It's a risk-off day on Treasuries, which is really the safe-haven with the virus infections increasing," she said. "We're learning we will have to live with this for a while, and that's going to hurt growth," she said.

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said in a television interview that muting the virus' spread is key to an economic recovery.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 45 basis points, about a basis point lower than on Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7 basis points, its lowest since May 4.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down a basis point at 0.1409% in morning trading.

July 10 Friday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-248/256

0.1409

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1668

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-228/256

0.2722

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-88/256

0.4498

-0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-76/256

0.5939

-0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-44/256

1.0593

-0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-80/256

1.2778

-0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

6.50

0.50

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

4.50

0.50

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

3.50

0.25

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-1.75

0.50

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-47.00

1.00

