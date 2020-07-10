TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall as COVID-19 cases boost safe-haven demand
By Ross Kerber
July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a record increase in coronavirus cases pushed out economic recovery hopes, driving investors into the safe-haven securities.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 1.1 basis points at 0.5939% in morning trading, after touching as low 0.569% earlier in the session - its lowest since April 22.
Until late on Thursday, the 10-year note had traded above 0.6% since May 15. The break below showed investors worried that a rising virus caseload would push off an economic recovery, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities.
"It's a risk-off day on Treasuries, which is really the safe-haven with the virus infections increasing," she said. "We're learning we will have to live with this for a while, and that's going to hurt growth," she said.
More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record.
Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said in a television interview that muting the virus' spread is key to an economic recovery.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 45 basis points, about a basis point lower than on Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7 basis points, its lowest since May 4.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down a basis point at 0.1409% in morning trading.
July 10 Friday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.145
0.1471
-0.008
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-248/256
0.1409
-0.010
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-224/256
0.1668
-0.008
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-228/256
0.2722
-0.002
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-88/256
0.4498
-0.004
10-year note US10YT=RR
100-76/256
0.5939
-0.011
20-year bond US20YT=RR
101-44/256
1.0593
-0.025
30-year bond US30YT=RR
99-80/256
1.2778
-0.031
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
6.50
0.50
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
4.50
0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
3.50
0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-1.75
0.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-47.00
1.00
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)
