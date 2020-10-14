TREASURIES-Longer-term yields dip with focus on stimulus

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-term U.S. Treasuries drifted a touch lower on Wednesday as the market awaited developments from Washington on measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down less than a basis point at 0.7239%.

"Aside from potentially seeing headlines about vaccines and that sort of thing, stimulus is probably the most important news item that the market is trading on," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "But at this point, it's hard to expect that anything is going to get done this year on that."

On Tuesday, the sides appeared to be far apart with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing a vote next week by his Republican-controlled chamber on $500 billion of targeted aid and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advocating much greater spending.

Simons said given the political impasse over stimulus, the market will be monitoring speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday for specific comments on policy initiatives.

"We've had some Fed speak here but it's mostly the same as we've seen the last couple of weeks," he said.

A bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. producer prices in September did not rattle the market. The Labor Department reported the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.4% last month after advancing 0.3% in August and was up 0.4% in the 12 months through September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.2% in September and rebounding 0.2% on a year-on-year basis.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.143%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 57.90 basis points, less than a basis point lower from Tuesday's close.

October 14 Wednesday 9:50 AM New York / 1450 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

0.143

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.1799

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-186/256

0.3056

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-28/256

0.5054

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-16/256

0.7239

-0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-100/256

1.2743

-0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-236/256

1.5034

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.50 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Pierog) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

