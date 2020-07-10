US Markets
TREASURIES-Longer-term yields climb on optimism about COVID-19 recovery

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

By Noel Randewich and Ross Kerber

July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rebounded on Friday, following Wall Street higher as optimism about an antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 countered worries about the economic fallout from a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RRrose 2.8 basis points to 0.6332%, after dipping as low as 0.569% earlier in the session - its lowest level since April 22.

Gilead Sciences GILD.O reported that additional data from a late-stage study showed that its antiviral drug remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

"The market is trading on the expectation that the economy is not going to shut down for a second time. It is looking past the short term," said Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.

Still, more than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in a television interview Friday said that muting the virus' spread is key to an economic recovery, echoing similar recent comments by other Fed policy makers.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 48 basis points, almost 2 basis points higher than at Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7 basis points, the lowest level since May 4.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1549%, while the five-year yield rose 2.4 basis points to 0.2976%.

Even with Friday's reversal, the 10-year yield was down about 5 basis points for the week.

"We are heading into the weekend, and investors may be clearing their minds and just booking some profits in fixed-income land," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management in New York.

July 10 Friday 11:37AM New York / 1837 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.13

0.1322

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1475

0.1497

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1549

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.1851

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-196/256

0.2976

0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-28/256

0.484

0.030

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-236/256

0.6332

0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-92/256

1.1048

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-40/256

1.325

0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

6.00

0.00

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

4.00

0.00

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

3.25

0.00

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-1.75

0.50

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-46.75

1.25

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Noel Randewich in San Francisco Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

