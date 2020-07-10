TREASURIES-Longer-term yields climb on optimism about COVID-19 recovery
By Noel Randewich and Ross Kerber
July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rebounded on Friday, following Wall Street higher as optimism about an antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 countered worries about the economic fallout from a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RRrose 2.8 basis points to 0.6332%, after dipping as low as 0.569% earlier in the session - its lowest level since April 22.
Gilead Sciences GILD.O reported that additional data from a late-stage study showed that its antiviral drug remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.
"The market is trading on the expectation that the economy is not going to shut down for a second time. It is looking past the short term," said Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.
Still, more than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record.
Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in a television interview Friday said that muting the virus' spread is key to an economic recovery, echoing similar recent comments by other Fed policy makers.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 48 basis points, almost 2 basis points higher than at Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7 basis points, the lowest level since May 4.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1549%, while the five-year yield rose 2.4 basis points to 0.2976%.
Even with Friday's reversal, the 10-year yield was down about 5 basis points for the week.
"We are heading into the weekend, and investors may be clearing their minds and just booking some profits in fixed-income land," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management in New York.
July 10 Friday 11:37AM New York / 1837 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.13
0.1322
-0.002
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.1475
0.1497
-0.005
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-241/256
0.1549
0.004
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-210/256
0.1851
0.010
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-196/256
0.2976
0.024
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-28/256
0.484
0.030
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-236/256
0.6332
0.028
20-year bond US20YT=RR
100-92/256
1.1048
0.021
30-year bond US30YT=RR
98-40/256
1.325
0.016
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
6.00
0.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
4.00
0.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
3.25
0.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-1.75
0.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-46.75
1.25
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Noel Randewich in San Francisco Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.