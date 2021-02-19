TREASURIES-Longer-term yields climb, 30-year TIPS yield goes positive

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the curve rose to new one-year highs on Friday as improved risk appetite boosted Wall Street, while the yield on 30-year inflation-protected securities (TIPS) turned positive for the first time since June.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 5.1 basis points at 1.338%, its highest level since Feb. 26, 2020.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield US30YT=RR reached a new one-year high of 2.135%. It was last 5.7 basis points higher at 2.1327%.

"There's a little bit of positive momentum back in equities. So you've got more risk appetite," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

U.S. stock indexes opened higher as a technology-related stocks rose after a sell off earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the 30-year TIPS yield US30YTIP=RR, which had been in negative territory since June, surpassed the 0% mark, rising after a weak auction of $9 billion of the securities on Thursday. It was last at 0.014%.

"It's hard to build a fundamental case for 30-year TIPS yields to be negative ever," Vogel said. "Over 30-years, that's a lot of Fed accommodation for a long time."

The 10-year TIPS yield US10YTIP=RR also rose to its highest level since November. It was last at -0.817%.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell to 0.105% on Thursday, matching a record low reached on Feb. 8. It was last unchanged at 0.1088%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, was last 3.44 basis points steeper at 122.11 basis points.

Looking ahead to next week, the Treasury Department will auction $60 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday, and $62 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.

"Five-year supply should be absorbed, (two-year notes) will go away and aren't really supply, and (seven-year notes) will be the big question mark," Vogel said, pointing to concern over whether the seven-year note action can clear below 1%.

February 19 Friday 10:41AM New York / 1641 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-8/256

0.1088

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

0.2092

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-4/256

0.5774

0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-132/256

0.9717

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-4/256

1.3381

0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-112/256

1.97

0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-80/256

2.1327

0.057

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 0.00 ( Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

