TREASURIES-Longer-term rates lower as inflation concerns ebb

By Ross Kerber

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday, flattening the yield curve, as traders seemed to discount the threat of persistent inflation.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 3 basis points at 1.4566% in afternoon trading, giving back some of the increase it posted on Tuesday.

Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust, said the movements suggested investor concern about inflation was diminishing despite stronger-than expected economic data released Wednesday morning.

"I think the market views this as yeah, we have higher short-term inflation but we could revert back to the trend line at some point," he said.

The bond-buying pushed down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 79 basis points, about a basis point lower than Tuesday's close.

Despite the risk-off bond trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq climbed on Wednesday as better-than-expected economic data added to signs the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the economic recovery could be limited.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday revised upward its third-quarter economic growth measure and activity had since picked up, putting the economy on track to record its best performance this year since 1984.

On Dec. 15, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

The results of a midday auction of $17 billion worth of 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities were average, said BMO Capital Markets strategist Ben Jeffery in a note to investors, with direct bidders accounting for 14.8% compared to a normal level of 14.2%.

Padhraic Garvey, head of research for ING Americas, said the steady buying of longer-term debt likely reflected investor interests besides value, such as corporations looking for fixed rates or overseas investors looking to diversify.

"Most of the marketplace does expect inflation to come down, it's a question of how fast," Garvey said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.6667%.

December 22 Wednesday 2:19PM New York / 1919 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.07

0.071

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1649

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-174/256

0.6667

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-38/256

0.9493

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-34/256

1.2222

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-188/256

1.3885

-0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-64/256

1.4566

-0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-240/256

1.8827

-0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-112/256

1.8558

-0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -15.75 2.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Alison Williams and Andrea Ricci) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

