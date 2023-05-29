News & Insights

TREASURIES-Longer-end bonds cheer US debt deal

May 29, 2023

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rallied in Asia on Tuesday as bond traders welcomed a deal to suspend Washington's borrowing limit and avert a debt default, should it pass Congress.

A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose the bill, which would suspend the U.S. debt ceiling until 2025, though it is expected to pass.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR dropped 6 basis points at the open of trade in Tokyo to 3.7596%. Thirty-year yields US30YT=RR fell 5.5 bps to 3.9207%.

Yields fall when bond prices rise, and cash Treasury markets had been closed on Monday owing to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Shorter-dated bonds remain sensitive to the interest rate outlook and to growing doubts that the Federal Reserve has finished hiking.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were steady at 4.591%.

