TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields rise before this week's $103 bln refunding

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday but held below almost nine-month highs reached on Friday ahead of the U.S. Treasury Department's sale this week of $103 billion in coupon-bearing debt.

Yields have risen since the Treasury last week forecast higher issuance for the third quarter than previously expected and as Fitch Ratings cut its credit rating on the United States from the top investment grade.

It comes as the U.S. budget deficit continues to widen on higher spending and falling tax receipts.

“The Treasury is going to have to start issuing more and more securities and I think that that’s going to weigh heavily on Treasury yields in the short-term,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

The U.S. government said last week that it would increase auction sizes across the board as it raises more funds in the bond market.

The Treasury will sell $42 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were up two basis points at 4.078%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, the highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were down three basis points at 4.758%. The interest rate sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR gained four basis points to 4.258%. They reached 4.351% on Friday, the highest since Oct. 25.

Bank of America analysts Meghan Swiber and Anna Zhang noted in a report on Monday that the most recent positioning data for Treasury futures indicates that new short positions were created as yields moved higher.

Long positions, where investors bet that yields will fall, remain "out of the money and vulnerable to covering," they said.

The yield curve has steepened, with longer-dated yields rising faster than shorter-dated ones, on expectations that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its tightening cycle.

The inversion in the closely watched two-year, 10-year part of the yield curve US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 67 basis points on Monday, the least inverted since May 25.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in less than 50% odds of an additional 25 basis point increase this year. FEDWATCH

However, still-strong economic data is leading some traders to push back expectations of an economic downturn, or price in a higher likelihood that the U.S. economy will achieve a soft landing.

That could also mean that the U.S. central bank will continue hiking rates as it tries to bring inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday that additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed in order to reach this level.

New York Fed President John Williams, meanwhile, was quoted in a recent interview as saying that "we're pretty close to what a peak rate would be."

This week’s main U.S. economic focus will be consumer price inflation data on Thursday. It is expected to show that prices rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual increase of 3.3%. USCPI=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, are forecast to rise by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 4.8%. USCPF=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

Data on Friday showed that the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate back to 3.5% pointed to continued tightness in labor market conditions.

August 7 Monday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2775

5.4191

-0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2425

5.4709

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-252/256

4.7577

-0.033

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-36/256

4.4473

-0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-226/256

4.1511

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-72/256

4.1194

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-96/256

4.0783

0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-228/256

4.4175

0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-96/256

4.2577

0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.