TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields rise ahead of BOJ decision, corporate supply weighs

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday in choppy trading as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s two-day meeting on Wednesday and as companies issued corporate debt.

Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the BOJ's policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid swirling speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings.

If the Japanese central bank unwinds its yield curve control, it is likely that Japanese yields would rise further, which would make the debt more attractive relative to U.S. Treasuries after accounting for foreign exchange hedges. In turn, Japanese investors may sell U.S. government debt or be less likely to purchase it.

"The Bank of Japan is definitely a wildcard because there does seem to be some speculation that there could be a significant announcement coming out of the meeting," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Companies including Morgan Stanley MS.N and Bank of America BAC.N also issued corporate bonds on Tuesday, as is common after financial companies release earnings. Heavy corporate supply can weigh on Treasuries as banks hedge the new sales.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose two basis points to 3.53% while two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR dipped five basis points to 4.19%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened, but remained deeply inverted at minus 66 basis points. US2US10=TWEB

Long-dated yields pared earlier gains after data on Tuesday showed that New York state manufacturing contracted sharply in January as orders collapsed and employment growth stalled.

This week's main U.S. economic focus will be retail sales and producer prices for December, to be released on Wednesday.

The yields also fell to session lows after Bloomberg News reported that the European Central Bank is considering slower rate hikes after an expected 50 basis points increase in February.

The U.S. debt ceiling may be an issue over the coming months with the government expected to reach its maximum borrowing capacity this week, after which it will need to rely on extraordinary measures.

The Treasury is expected to be able to fund itself until around July or August, though there is a lot of uncertainty of when it would ultimately run out of money if Congress fails to increase the debt limit.

"I don't think we're going to see a specific date pop out as being particularly dangerous until we get through tax season in mid-April, by then I think it will really crystallize because we'll have a much better sense of what the biggest inflows and outflows from Treasury's cash balance are going to be for the year," Simons said.

The cost of insuring U.S. debt against default for five years reached 33 basis points per annum on Tuesday, which was the widest spread since 2013. USGV5YEUAC=MG

Six-month bills are also yielding more than one-year debt, at 4.78% and 4.68%, respectively. This may indicate some aversion around bills maturing when the debt ceiling is expected to come to a head, though it also reflects expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the second half of this year. US6MT=RR, US1YT=RR

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the benchmark rate to peak at 4.90% in June, before declining to 4.43% in December. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Feb. 1. FEDWATCH

The Treasury will sell $12 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $17 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday.

January 17 Tuesday 3:00 PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.505

4.6167

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6025

4.7738

-0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-27/256

4.192

-0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-8/256

3.8637

-0.036

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-50/256

3.6088

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-206/256

3.5792

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-220/256

3.5347

0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-152/256

3.812

0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-92/256

3.6481

0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.25 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -5.25 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.25 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton and Will Dunham) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.