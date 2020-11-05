TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields rise after falling to three-week lows

Updates yields, adds analyst comments, weekly jobless claims data

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields bounced slightly higher on Thursday after reaching three-week lows earlier in the session on post-election volatility.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which touched its lowest level since mid-October at 0.718%, was last at 0.7763%. The 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR also hit a three-week low of 1.48% and was last at 1.5498%.

The uptick in yields could be due "to some profit-taking after this very tense period," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Treasury yields, which had climbed to multi-month highs on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. election results, plummeted when chances waned for a Democratic sweep, along with a massive stimulus that had been priced into the market.

Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said the market continued to factor in results from Tuesday's election that pointed to a divided national government and a smaller plan to aid the coronavirus-hit economy.

"There'll be less spending and less fiscal stimulus and that means the (U.S. Federal Reserve) has to continue to keep rates lower for longer and we'll get slower growth and less inflation," she said.

Democrat Joe Biden has moved closer to an election win over Republican President Donald Trump, but his party is falling short of expectations in congressional elections, with the Senate looking increasingly likely to stay in the hands of Republicans, who were more likely to opt for a smaller aid package than that favored by Democrats.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to mid-October levels at 56.90 basis points earlier in the session. It was last up less than a basis point at 62.10 basis points. It had widened to as much as 77 basis points on Wednesday.

Later on Thursday, the Fed wraps up its two-day policy meeting.

With the final result of Tuesday's presidential election still uncertain, the central bank is expected to stick closely to its last statement and repeat its pledge to do whatever it can to help the economy through the coronavirus-triggered recession.

"There's not a whole lot that seems likely to change with this meeting," Jones said.

On the data front, the U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 751,000 for the week ended Oct. 31, compared with 758,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 732,000 applications in the latest week.

November 5 Thursday 10:09AM New York / 1609 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

174-11/32

-0-3/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

138-228/256

-0-24/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.095

0.0964

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1507

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.1863

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-154/256

0.3307

0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-156/256

0.5571

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-148/256

0.7763

0.008

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-168/256

1.3176

0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-216/256

1.5498

0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.25 -0.25 US 10-year Treasury yields at 3-week lowshttps://tmsnrt.rs/38efifa

