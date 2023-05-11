TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields fall as producer price increases ease

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday on news of smaller producer price increases, bolstering expectations that an easing of inflationary pressures will lead the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate increases.

Producer prices rose at an annual rate of 2.3% in April, the smallest year-on-year rise since January 2021, after a 2.7% advance in March.

Data on Wednesday showed consumer price gains slowing to below 5% in April for the first time in two years.

"The inflation picture is getting much better," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. "The Fed is probably done tightening."

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last at 3.397%, down 4 basis points on the day, while two-year yields US2YT=RR edged higher to 3.906%, erasing an earlier drop. The yield curve inversion between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB deepened to minus 52 basis points.

Yields came off their lows after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari warned that rates may need to stay elevated for "an extended period of time" if inflation remains stubbornly high.

Investors worry that the economy will slow and tip into recession in the second half of the year due to higher interest rates and credit tightening, which has worsened as a result of stress on the U.S. regional bank sector.

The Fed is viewed as almost certain to keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June. Fed funds futures traders are also pricing in around 76 basis points of rate cuts for the second half of the year, with a rate cut fully priced in for September. FEDWATCH

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits jumped last week to the highest level since late 2021, suggesting that higher interest rates were starting to weigh on the labor market.

The Treasury saw strong demand for a $21 billion sale 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final sale of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

The bonds sold at a high yield of 3.741%, more than a basis point below where they had traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.43 times, the highest since January. USAUCTION28

Demand was robust for a $40 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and there was solid interest in a $35 billion auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

Investors are also focused on talks to raise the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to do so, warning that an unprecedented default that would trigger a global economic downturn and risk undermining U.S. global economic leadership.

Yields on one-month bills US1MT=RR that come due around the time when the Treasury is at risk of running out of cash held near record highs on Thursday and last traded at 5.524%. Two-month bill yields US2MT=RR plummeted as low as 4.526%, from 4.973% on Wednesday, as investors sought out bills.

May 11 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.035

5.17

-0.062

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9075

5.1155

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

3.9056

0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-42/256

3.5668

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-166/256

3.357

-0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-204/256

3.3706

-0.027

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-208/256

3.3973

-0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-192/256

3.8203

-0.055

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-204/256

3.7482

-0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.50 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

