TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields edge up as investors close positions

By Karen Brettell

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields ended slightly higher on the day on Friday after data showed inflation moderating in November roughly in line with expectations, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long weekend.

Annual U.S. inflation slowed further below 3% in November and underlying price pressures continued to abate.

That appears to back up market pricing for Federal Reserve rate cuts beginning as soon as March.However, it comes after the traders had already positioned for a dovish number.

“A lot of the market had probably already priced this in, and then also it’s the end of the year, there’s light trading, people are closing out positions probably before taking next week off,” said Will Compernolle, a macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, fell 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October. In the 12 months through November, the PCE price index increased 2.6% after rising 2.9% in October.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.1% in November, matching December's gain. The so-called core PCE price index advanced 3.2% year-on-year in November, the smallest rise since April 2021, after increasing 3.4% in October.

"By all angles I think inflation is at 2%. That doesn’t mean the Fed can declare mission accomplished because it's got to stay at 2% on a sustained basis, but this is all just coming down… so there’s a ton of good news here,” said Compernolle.

Traders see a rate cut in March as virtually certain and are pricing in 159 basis points of reductions by December. FEDWATCH

The data is the last major release this year, with many investors on holiday between Monday’s Christmas Day holiday and the New Year. The bond market closed early at 1400 EST on Friday and will be closed on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR ended up less than a basis point at 3.897%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 4.325%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed three basis points to minus 43 basis points.

December 22 Friday 2:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2325

5.387

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.0875

5.305

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-1/256

4.3252

-0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-238/256

4.0392

-0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-56/256

3.8756

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-200/256

3.9124

-0.001

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-232/256

3.8968

0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-44/256

4.2135

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-4/256

4.0527

0.018

