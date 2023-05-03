TREASURIES-Long-term yields slide ahead of Fed Chair Powell's remarks

By Matt Tracy

May 3 (Reuters) - Long-term Treasury yields drifted lower on Wednesday at the same time as yields on shorter-dated bills ticked up, as the market positions itself for remarks later on Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds US10YT=RR fell 4.6 basis points from Tuesday's close to 3.393%, their lowest since April 7.

The 30-year bond's US30YT=RR yield declined 4.3 bps to 3.689%. while the two-year's yield dipped 2.6 bps to 3.953%.

The demand for longer-dated paper on Wednesday comes as the yield on two-month bills US2MT=RR jumped 30 bps to 5.257% on rising concerns that the government could hit its debt limit by June 1.

The one-month bill's US1MT=RR yield climbed 5.6 bps to 4.449%, its highest since April 10. The three-month's yield US3MT=RR remained flat from Tuesday at 5.222%.

The market is positioning itself ahead of expected remarks from Powell at the conclusion of this month's FOMC meeting.

Investors anticipate Powell will signal an eventual softening of monetary policy after over a year of rate hikes, in light of the failure last weekend of First Republic Bank FRC.N and this week's selloff in shares of other regional banks.

"I think the market was really pricing in some strong accommodation from the Fed in the second half of the year," said Blair Shwedo, head of investment grade trading at U.S. Bank.

Powell's remarks will come after a slew of economic data released this week

Data on Tuesday showed new job openings in March dropped to their lowest level since May 2021, while Monday data showed slightly stronger-than-expected purchasing in the manufacturing sector.

The yield curve between two-year Treasury notes and 10-year bonds US2US10=TWEB, a reliable indicator of expectations for the economy, was last inverted negative 55.7 bps.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department is slated to auction $50 billion in four-week bills 912797FM4 and $45 billion in eight-week bills 912797FR3.

The yield on existing four-week bills remained unchanged, while the yield on eight-week bills ticked up 4.6 bps to 5.128%.

Treasury on Wednesday said it plans to keep coupon issuance across all maturities through July amid an uncertain outlook for the debt limit, announcing total quarterly refunding of $96 billion.

Sales of $40 billion in U.S. three-year notes, $35 billion in 10-year notes, and $21 billion in 30-year bonds are slated for next week, unchanged from the last refunding announcement.

On Friday, the government is scheduled to release its latest nonfarm payroll employment figures, which will further help the Fed determine its course for rates.

May 3 Wednesday 10:42AM New York / 1442 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.0825

5.2202

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.825

5.0143

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-227/256

3.9346

-0.045

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-82/256

3.6339

-0.059

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-118/256

3.3987

-0.067

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-184/256

3.3836

-0.065

10-year note US10YT=RR

101

3.3787

-0.060

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-32/256

3.6733

-0.059

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.00 1.00 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Nick Macfie) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

