TREASURIES-Long-term yields edge down on Russia-Ukraine risk aversion, curve flattens
By Davide Barbuscia
NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury long-term yields edged down early on Friday as lack of a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to weigh on markets, while short-term yields increased, further flattening the curve.
The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down to 2.161% from 2.167% and the 30-year yield US30YT=RR was at 2.439% from 2.461% on Thursday, in a sign of risk aversion.
Yields on two-year Treasuries, which closely reflect monetary policy expectations, were slightly up, instead, at 1.954% from 1.915%, after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in three years.
"Treasuries are bull-flattening, moderate risk aversion weighing in the overnight session, with fading hopes of a quick breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks weighing on confidence", Citi strategists said in a note.
As the fourth weekend of the conflict approached, Russia and Ukraine's positions appeared far apart.
Bull-flattening refers to an environment in which long-term rates have been decreasing faster than short-term rates and generally points to late-cycle economic strength leading to tighter economic policy and increased fears of an approaching downturn.
The closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve which compares two-year notes with 10-year ones US2US10=TWEB was down to 21.4 basis points on Friday from 25.4 on Thursday, reflecting increasing concerns over the impact of tighter monetary policies on economic prospects.
An inversion of that part of the curve -- with short-term yields higher than longer ones -- has generally indicated the risk of an upcoming recession.
The Fed on Wednesday raised its key lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point, which was widely anticipated, but also forecast an aggressive plan for further hikes, while policymakers trimmed economic growth projections for the year.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Friday called for a dramatic increase in the Fed's overnight lending rate to more than 3% this year, calling for the U.S. central bank to move quickly to counter rampant inflation.
Though most Fed officials see six more quarter-point rate increases this year, seven of the Fed's current 16 policymakers, like Bullard, think rates should go even higher by year's end, a near split in favor of a more aggressive tightening of credit.
Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller on Friday said economic risks around the war in Ukraine led him to vote in favor of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at the Fed meeting this week rather than dissent in favor of the larger half-point increase he had been advocating.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing a 51.6% probability of the federal funds rate to rise by 50 basis points at the next Fed meeting in May. FEDWATCH
March 18 Friday 9:15AM New York / 1315 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.4125
0.4186
0.023
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.8025
0.8169
0.023
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-35/256
1.9548
0.014
Three-year note US3YT=RR
98-218/256
2.1494
0.003
Five-year note US5YT=RR
98-172/256
2.1596
-0.009
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
97-242/256
2.1956
-0.020
10-year note US10YT=RR
97-116/256
2.1619
-0.030
20-year bond US20YT=RR
97-32/256
2.5602
-0.034
30-year bond US30YT=RR
95-252/256
2.4399
-0.045
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
25.75
1.75
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
15.00
1.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
9.75
0.75
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
10.75
0.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-18.50
0.75
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
