TREASURIES-Long-term yields edge down on Russia-Ukraine risk aversion, curve flattens

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury long-term yields edged down early on Friday as lack of a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to weigh on markets, while short-term yields increased, further flattening the curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down to 2.161% from 2.167% and the 30-year yield US30YT=RR was at 2.439% from 2.461% on Thursday, in a sign of risk aversion.

Yields on two-year Treasuries, which closely reflect monetary policy expectations, were slightly up, instead, at 1.954% from 1.915%, after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday for the first time in three years.

"Treasuries are bull-flattening, moderate risk aversion weighing in the overnight session, with fading hopes of a quick breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks weighing on confidence", Citi strategists said in a note.

As the fourth weekend of the conflict approached, Russia and Ukraine's positions appeared far apart.

Bull-flattening refers to an environment in which long-term rates have been decreasing faster than short-term rates and generally points to late-cycle economic strength leading to tighter economic policy and increased fears of an approaching downturn.

The closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve which compares two-year notes with 10-year ones US2US10=TWEB was down to 21.4 basis points on Friday from 25.4 on Thursday, reflecting increasing concerns over the impact of tighter monetary policies on economic prospects.

An inversion of that part of the curve -- with short-term yields higher than longer ones -- has generally indicated the risk of an upcoming recession.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its key lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point, which was widely anticipated, but also forecast an aggressive plan for further hikes, while policymakers trimmed economic growth projections for the year.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Friday called for a dramatic increase in the Fed's overnight lending rate to more than 3% this year, calling for the U.S. central bank to move quickly to counter rampant inflation.

Though most Fed officials see six more quarter-point rate increases this year, seven of the Fed's current 16 policymakers, like Bullard, think rates should go even higher by year's end, a near split in favor of a more aggressive tightening of credit.

Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller on Friday said economic risks around the war in Ukraine led him to vote in favor of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at the Fed meeting this week rather than dissent in favor of the larger half-point increase he had been advocating.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing a 51.6% probability of the federal funds rate to rise by 50 basis points at the next Fed meeting in May. FEDWATCH

March 18 Friday 9:15AM New York / 1315 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.4125

0.4186

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.8025

0.8169

0.023

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-35/256

1.9548

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-218/256

2.1494

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-172/256

2.1596

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-242/256

2.1956

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-116/256

2.1619

-0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-32/256

2.5602

-0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-252/256

2.4399

-0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.75 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.50 0.75 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((davide.barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com))

