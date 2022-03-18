TREASURIES-Long-term yields edge down, curve flattens on recession risk

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Long-term U.S. Treasury yields edged down on Friday as lack of a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to weigh on markets, while short-term yields kept rising on the back of a hawkish U.S. central bank, further flattening the curve.

Analysts and investors also pointed to some curve inversions as further signals of a likely economic slowdown ahead, with inflationary pressures related to the Ukraine crisis coming on top of monetary-tightening plans by the U.S. central bank.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down to 2.145% from 2.167% and the 30-year yield US30YT=RR was at 2.416% from 2.461% on Thursday, in a sign of risk aversion.

Meanwhile, yields on two-year Treasuries US2YT=RR, which closely reflect monetary policy expectations, were up at 1.956% from 1.915%, a day after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018.

"The yield curve flattened sharply on the back of the hawkish FOMC outcome, with a more aggressive than expected near-term path for hikes and faster transition to neutral or restrictive policy," said Jonathan Cohn, head of Rates Trading Strategy at Credit Suisse. The FOMC is the Fed's policy-setting committee.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its key lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point and forecast an aggressive path of further increases to counter inflation. Policymakers also trimmed economic growth projections for the year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's "rhetoric made clear that the Fed intends to prioritize price stability with a higher tolerance for labor market weakness ... It's definitely a framework that attempts to thread a difficult needle and one that justifies heightened recession expectations, which is likely contributing to curve flattening," said Cohn.

The closely watched spread between yields on U.S. two-year notes and 10-year ones US2US10=TWEB was down to 18.7 basis points on Friday from 25.4 on Thursday, reflecting increasing concerns over the impact of tighter monetary policies on economic prospects.

An inversion of that part of the curve - where short-term yields move higher than longer ones - has generally indicated the risk of an upcoming recession.

Other parts of the curve showed some inversions, including the 7s/10s US7US10=RR and the 20s/30s US20US30=TWEB. The gap between 10-year notes and 5-year notes US5US10=TWEB was flat at 0.1 basis points, but that curve also inverted intraday on Friday.

The yield gap between three-year Treasuries and the 10-year note US3US10=TWEB, as well as between three- and five-year notes US3US5=TWEB, also went into negative territory.

"All the signals are there for a meaningful slowdown in economic growth for the balance of this year and going into 2023," said Steven Schweitzer, senior fixed income portfolio manager with the Swarthmore Group. "The balance is definitely shifting toward the higher probability of a recession."

Meanwhile, as a fourth weekend of conflict approached, Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for dragging out talks aimed at seeking a resolution. "Treasuries are bull-flattening, moderate risk aversion weighing in the overnight session, with fading hopes of a quick breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks weighing on confidence," Citi strategists said in a note on Friday.

Bull-flattening refers to an environment in which long-term rates have been decreasing faster than short-term rates and generally points to late-cycle economic strength leading to tighter monetary policy and increased fears of a downturn.

On Friday, two of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers said the central bank needs to take more aggressive steps to combat inflation, and a third - who just six months ago was the central bank's most dovish member - said he was open to that possibility.

March 18 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.4075

0.4136

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.79

0.8041

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-34/256

1.9569

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-216/256

2.1521

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-194/256

2.1411

-0.028

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-24/256

2.1722

-0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-152/256

2.1458

-0.046

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-160/256

2.5275

-0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-120/256

2.4165

-0.068

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.00 1.25 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tim Ahmann) ((davide.barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.