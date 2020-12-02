TREASURIES-Long-end yields rise, yield curve steepest since 2018

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve rose on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's big climb on a potential new coronavirus relief package, while the spread between 2- and 10-year notes reached its widest since February 2018.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up less than a basis point at 0.9393% and the yield curve steepened, with the most-watched yield spread widening to as much as 79.60 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, said hopes for a stimulus deal to aid the coronavirus-battered economy, as well as "the whole reflation trade" drove longer-end yields up. But he said the possibility the Federal Reserve could start purchasing more longer-term debt would keep rates from moving much higher.

"There's no reason to believe rates will go significantly higher from here, not until the vaccines come and you really start to see improvement in the economy," Lederer said.

Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, said if the 10-year yield, which hit an eight-month-high of 0.9750% on Nov. 9, breaks the 1% level, "the realization that the Fed is definitely in play will bring buyers."

Republicans and Democrats in Congress remained at odds on Wednesday over a new round of economic aid. Democratic leaders called for negotiations over a $908 billion bipartisan proposal announced on Tuesday, while Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell floated another plan.

Still, renewed hopes that something will pass lifted inflation expectations with the 5-year, 10-year, and 30-year breakeven inflation rates US5YTIP=RR, US10YTIP=RR, US30YTIP=RR all closed on Tuesday at their highest since May 2019 and moved higher in trading on Wednesday.

With Fed policymakers meeting the week after next, Action Economics' Rupert said it was unclear whether the central bank will actually adopt a plan to buy more long-term Treasuries.

"They don't want yields to rise and maybe crimp the recovery. So we could see some of the more dovish participants argue for duration extension in QE (quantitative easing)," she said.

On the data front, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased by a less-than-expected 307,000 in November. It comes ahead of Friday's release of the government's monthly employment report.

Treasuries barely reacted to ADP, and the 10-year yield ticked a little higher after the release of the Fed's "Beige Book" report showing "little or no growth" in four of the Fed's 12 U.S. districts and only modest growth elsewhere in recent weeks.

The 2-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2 basis points at 0.1623%.

The spread between the 5-year note and 30-year bond US5US30=TWEB reached its widest since Nov. 12 at 128.8 basis points. It was last up 2.3 basis points at 127.5 basis points.

December 2 Wednesday 4:25PM New York / 2225 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.08

0.0811

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1623

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-26/256

0.2154

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-204/256

0.4162

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-144/256

0.6892

-0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-100/256

0.9393

0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-24/256

1.4857

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-116/256

1.691

0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.50 0.25

