TREASURIES-Long-dated U.S. yields creep higher ahead of Powell speech

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark long-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose slightly Friday ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that is expected to reinforce the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation down from 40-year highs.

Powell is expected to address the Jackson Hole central banking conference at 10 am Eastern time and focus on the Fed's measures to cool the labor market in order to keep inflation from spiraling.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3 basis points to 3.054%, yet remained slightly below the 8-week highs reached Wednesday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 3.3 basis points to 3.267%.

Yields rise as bond prices fall.

"The reality is that the market is well positioned for an aggressively hawkish round of Fed rhetoric out of Wyoming – as a result, the pain trade is toward lower rates after a final attempt to selloff once Powell’s comments are in hand," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -31.3 basis points.

August 26 Friday 8:39AM New York / 1239 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.76

2.8173

0.017

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.12

3.2129

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

3.364

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-84/256

3.3649

0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-208/256

3.1658

0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100

3.125

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-116/256

3.0483

0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-108/256

3.4853

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-8/256

3.261

0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 0.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.