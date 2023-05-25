TREASURIES-June T-bill yields jump after Fitch ratings watch

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. Treasury bills maturing in early June climbed further above 7% on Thursday and two-year yields hit their highest since March after ratings agency Fitch put the United States on credit watch for a possible downgrade.

Fitch put the U.S. "AAA" rating on a negative watch in a precursor to a possible downgrade should lawmakers fail to raise the amount that the Treasury can borrow before it runs out of money - a deadline expected as soon as next week.

Bid-ask spreads were wide in Asia trade. The yield on Treasury bills maturing on June 1 912796ZG7=, which the Treasury says is the "X-date" when it will run out of money, jumped more than 19 basis points to a fresh high of 7.47%.

Yields rise when bond prices fall. Small moves in price can lead to large moves in yield when the maturity date is so close.

Other T-bills maturing in June 0#USTSY= also yielded greater than 7%, which reflects market uncertainty around debts due at that time and is much higher than the current Fed funds rate of around 5.1%. RTRTSY1

Fitch's decision was not unexpected, analysts said, and did not much budge already elevated costs of insuring against a U.S. default USGV1YEUAC=R during the Asia session. But a downgrade or actual default could unleash chaos across financial markets where the assumption that U.S. debts are riskless is a bedrock.

"There can be significant operation and liquidity implications in the event of a default even though it will likely be cured eventually," said Winson Phoon, head of fixed income research at Maybank Investment Banking Group.

"An actual default, though we think unlikely, may trigger haven demand for mid- to long-duration U.S. Treasuries."

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR rose marginally to 3.75%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose as much as 7 bps to 4.415% and Fed funds futures 0#FF: fell slightly as traders backed away from bets U.S. interest rates will be cut as soon as September.

