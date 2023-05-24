TREASURIES-June T-bill yields jump after Fitch ratings watch

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. Treasury bills maturing in early June climbed further above 7% on Thursday, after ratings agency Fitch put the country on credit watch for possible downgrade.

Fitch put the United States' "AAA" rating on a negative watch in a precursor to a possible downgrade should lawmakers fail to raise the amount that the Treasury can borrow before it runs out of money - a deadline expected as soon as next week.

Bid-ask spreads were wide in early Asia trade. The yield on Treasury bills maturing on June 1 912796ZG7=, which the Treasury says is when it will run out of money, jumped more than 18 basis points to a fresh high of 7.4268%. That is much higher than the current Fed funds rate of around 5.1%. RTRTSY1

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR rose marginally to 3.75%.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

