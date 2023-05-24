News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-June T-bill yields jump after Fitch ratings watch

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 24, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. Treasury bills maturing in early June climbed further above 7% on Thursday, after ratings agency Fitch put the country on credit watch for possible downgrade.

Fitch put the United States' "AAA" rating on a negative watch in a precursor to a possible downgrade should lawmakers fail to raise the amount that the Treasury can borrow before it runs out of money - a deadline expected as soon as next week.

Bid-ask spreads were wide in early Asia trade. The yield on Treasury bills maturing on June 1 912796ZG7=, which the Treasury says is when it will run out of money, jumped more than 18 basis points to a fresh high of 7.4268%. That is much higher than the current Fed funds rate of around 5.1%. RTRTSY1

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR rose marginally to 3.75%.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.