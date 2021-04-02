TREASURIES-Is the steepener trade over? Jobs data flattens yield curve

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday morning, flattening the yield curve, after the Labor Department reported stronger-than-forecast jobs growth in March.

The strength of Friday's employment data pushed some investors to consider that the Federal Reserve may be prompted to hike interest rates sooner than expected, raising shorter-dated yield and flattening the curve.

"This is the most definitive sign we've seen that the pure steepener trade is over," said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory.

While the Fed's stated goal of maximum employment remains far off for now, the flatter curve on Friday suggests investors believe that the positive data will push inflation far enough above the Fed's comfort level that the central bank could be forced to cap rates.

"The market trusts now that the Fed will do everything in its power to try to help the labor market. What will spoil the soup is inflation, if it comes in too strong," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and head of trading at Incapital.

"We think the Fed's going to get inflation, but they're going to have to move quicker than they think they have to move."

Expectations of higher interest rates pushed the two- and three-year yields US2YT=RR, US3YT=RR to their highest since late February and the five-year yield US5YT=RR to its highest in more than a year. The rise in short- and mid-dated debt yields drove the yield curve flatter in the second day of the quarter, after a dramatic steepening in the first quarter as the Fed's commitment to low interest rates kept the short end of the curve low and strengthening economic data drove it higher.

In the first quarter, the spread between the two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB rose to the highest since July 2015 and the spread between the five- and 30-year yields US5US30=TWEB to its highest since August 2014. On Friday, the two/10 spread was down 7 basis points and the 5/30 spread was down 4.2 basis points.

Graff believes the Fed's goal of maximum employment is still too far away for the central bank to raise rates, but explained that for now, pricing in even higher inflation expectations is hard for investors. As of Friday, the five-year breakeven inflation rate, a gauge of expected annual inflation over the next five years, was at 2.718%. While that does not translate perfectly into the Fed's measure, the central bank's target is 2%, with the expectation it will rise to 2.4% this year before dropping again.

"Already markets are assuming inflation will average well above the Fed target for five whole years. It isn't reasonable to just keep pushing inflation higher and higher ad infinitum. At some point, even under average inflation targeting, the Fed reacts," said Graff.

April 2 Friday 11:09 a.m. New York / 1509 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1881

0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-156/256

0.3836

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-234/256

0.9736

0.067

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-220/256

1.4221

0.057

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-156/256

1.7215

0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-168/256

2.2736

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-152/256

2.3626

0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.75 -0.50 (Editing by Marguerita Choy)

