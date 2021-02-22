TREASURIES-Investors push down yields ahead of Powell remarks

By Ross Kerber

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Investors pushed U.S. Treasury yields down from milestone highs on Monday and looked ahead to remarks U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is set to give on Tuesday in Washington.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up two basis points at 1.3653% in afternoon trading. It had been as high as 1.394% overnight, the highest since February 2020, on expectations of faster U.S. growth and inflation, then fell back with equity markets.

Powell is scheduled to speak Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, and investors will be watching to see if he offers any changes to the central bank's dovish outlook of recent months as it looks to shepherd the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryn Mawr Trust Director of Fixed Income Jim Barnes said investors will watch to see if Powell gives a more optimistic assessment of U.S. economic growth and for signs it might be quicker to act to control inflation.

Doing so could help bring down the TIPS break-even inflation rate. The 10-year U.S. TIPS break-even inflation rate US10YTIP=RR was at 2.17% and has been above 2% since Jan 27.

"If there's anything that can break the streak of higher yields, it can be the Fed," Barnes said.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes came under pressure on Monday as higher Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies.

On Friday, the yield on 30-year U.S. TIPS rose above zero for the first time since June, and it stood at 0.049% on Monday afternoon.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 125 basis points, about two basis points higher than Friday's close and the highest since 2017.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1129%.

February 22 Monday 2:12PM New York / 1912 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.045

0.0456

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-6/256

0.1129

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

0.2225

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-240/256

0.5937

0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-96/256

0.993

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-196/256

1.3653

0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-196/256

2.0114

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-124/256

2.1719

0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -23.25 -2.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

