TREASURIES-Investors look ahead to Fed meeting, keep yields in range

By Ross Kerber

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investors kept U.S. Treasury yields stable on Monday as they tried to gauge how the U.S. Federal Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into practice.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down less than a basis point at 0.6641% in afternoon trading, close to the middle of the range where it has traded since late March.

The U.S. central bank will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday with a new framework rolled out last month promising an expansive commitment to "broad-based and inclusive" employment.

Trading on Monday reflected "a little bit of place-setting ahead of the FOMC," said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics.

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals also brightened the mood.

The dollar slipped on Monday against its major peers as a wave of M&A deals lifted the mood in global equity markets and investors looked ahead to the Fed meeting.

Wall Street is coming off of two straight weeks of losses, as investors sold heavyweight technology stocks. In addition, world oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, OPEC said on Monday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, about a basis point lower than Friday's close but well above the level of 33 basis points reached on July 24.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.135% in trading on Monday afternoon.

September 14 Monday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1075

0.109

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-251/256

0.135

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-232/256

0.1563

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-248/256

0.2563

0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-94/256

0.4463

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-160/256

0.6641

-0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-204/256

1.193

-0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-52/256

1.4077

-0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

