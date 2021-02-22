TREASURIES-Investors leave yields settled ahead of Powell remarks

By Ross Kerber

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Investors left U.S. Treasury yields little changed on Monday as they looked ahead to remarks U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give on Tuesday in Washington.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up less than a basis point at 1.3517% in morning trading. It had been as high as 1.394% overnight, the highest since February of 2020.

Powell is scheduled to speak Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, and investors will be watching to see if he offers any changes to the central bank's dovish outlook of recent months as it looks to bring the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryn Mawr Trust Director of Fixed Income Jim Barnes said investors will watch to see if Powell gives a more optimistic assessment of U.S. economic growth and for signs it might be quicker to act to control inflation.

Doing so could help bring down the yields on TIPS. The 10-year U.S. TIPS yield US10YTIP=RR was at 2.151% and has been above 2% since Jan 27.

"If there's anything that can break the streak of higher yields it can be the Fed," Barnes said.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 124 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close and the highest since 2017.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1109% in morning trading.

February 22 Monday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-7/256

0.1109

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

0.2225

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-240/256

0.5937

0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-104/256

0.9883

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-228/256

1.3517

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-36/256

1.9883

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-8/256

2.146

0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.00 -0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Alistair Bell and Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

