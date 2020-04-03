TREASURIES-Investors disregard grim jobs report, again

(Updates with market activity, Fed purchase plan details) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Friday despite a grim federal jobs report, in a replay of a similar dynamic from the day before, as investors tried to grasp the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note <US10YT=RR> was down 2.3 basis points at 0.6041% in afternoon trading. That was close to where it stood at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) when a closely watched U.S. Labor Department report showed the American economy shed 701,000 jobs in March. The figure signaled the abrupt end of a historic 113 straight months of employment growth as stringent measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak shuttered businesses and factories, confirming a recession is under way.[nL1N2BQ2V5] Yields did rise in the afternoon, with the 10-year note hitting a session high of 0.623%, before falling back, after the Federal Reserve outlined a schedule of Treasury purchases for next week that will be less aggressive than its current pace.[nL1N2BR1RN] For the most part, the trading echoed that of Thursday when investors also disregarded a record rise in jobless claims to more than 6 million.[nL1N2BQ268] Analysts said the muted market reaction to the dramatic jobs reports reinforced how investors are focused more on measures of public health and the effectiveness of government responses. "This is the smallest market impact I’ve ever seen from the payrolls number," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald. "This data doesn't mean that much, until we get a better picture of how the whole situation plays out," he said. Wall Street's main indexes fell more than 1.5% on Friday. [nL1N2BR299] A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes <US2US10=TWEB>, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 37 basis points, nearly the same as Thursday's close. The two-year <US2YT=RR> U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.1 basis points at 0.2308% in afternoon trading. Since Wednesday, the figure several times dropped close to 0.20%, a level last reached in 2013, as analysts judge it unlikely the Fed will raise interest rates anytime soon. The 10-year note's yield was also within sight of its all-time low of 0.318% reached on March 9, and far below the levels near 2% seen at the start of the year. With bond yields so low, dividend-paying stocks are getting a fresh look from investors. [nL1N2BP1XU] April 3 Friday 4:50PM New York / 2050 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 <UScv1> 182-2/32 0-17/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 <TYcv1> 139 0-28/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.0975 0.0991 0.003 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.15 0.1522 0.002 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 100-73/256 0.2308 0.011 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 100-148/256 0.3024 0.023 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 100-142/256 0.3875 -0.001 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 100-182/256 0.5212 -0.015 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 108-144/256 0.6041 -0.023 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 119-124/256 1.2195 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.00 -1.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/

