TREASURIES-Inflation fears, poor bond auction push yields higher

By Ross Kerber and Karen Pierog

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields shot higher on Wednesday as the market was battered by the biggest annual gain in U.S. consumer prices in 31 years and a weak 30-year bond auction.

But "real" yields on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) fell to record lows after the latest consumer price data reinforced inflation concerns and flattened a closely watched part of the yield curve.

The yield on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR dipped as low as -1.243% and the yield on 30-year TIPS US30YTIP=RR went as low as -0.608%, both records, in morning trading and then drifted higher later in the session.

Inflation expectations soared, with the five-year breakeven inflation rate US5YTIP=RR reaching a record-high 3.113% and the 10-year breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR rising to 2.72%, the highest since May 2006.

The moves came after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation, which could lead the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed prices increased more than expected in October as the cost of gasoline and food surged, leading to the biggest annual gain since 1990.

"The market has to do a one-time adjustment on inflation expectations and that's why you get a day like today," said Gary Pzegeo, head of fixed income for CIBC Private Wealth.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury's $25 billion auction of 30-year bonds had a poor showing, according to analysts, pushing yields on the long end of the curve to session highs. The bonds were sold with a high yield of 1.940% and below-average demand at a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.20.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR had its biggest session climb since Feb. 25, jumping as high as 1.592%. It was last up 12.4 basis points at 1.5733%. The 30-year yield US30YT=RR, which hit 1.988% following the auction, was last 10.6 basis points higher at 1.9266%. The inversion on the longest end of the curve that began late last month continued with the 20-year yield at 1.9724%.

On the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, had its biggest upward move since March 2020. It was last 11.2 basis points higher at 0.5209%. The five-year yield US5YT=RR, which is also sensitive to Fed rate expectations, was up 15.9 basis points at 1.2274%.

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for Cresset Capital in Chicago, said the market moves reflected growing concerns about higher prices. "The inflation came in higher than expected, and bond investors need to be compensated for the purchasing power risk," he said.

The moves left parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve flatter. The gap between yields on five- and 30-year Treasuries US5US30=RR fell below 66 basis points for the first time since March 2020 and was last down 3.5 basis points from Tuesday's close at 69.80 basis points.

BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist Ben Jeffery said the flattening suggested a more aggressive normalization path by the U.S. central bank.

"At this point the flatter curve seems to be pointing to more aggressive Fed action, so I think that's going to be the primary story probably over the next several months or even the next quarter or two," he said.

The gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=RR was last about 4 basis points steeper at 105.30 basis points.

November 10 Wednesday 4:28PM New York / 2128 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0475

0.0482

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.065

0.0659

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-183/256

0.5209

0.112

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-176/256

0.8557

0.140

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-130/256

1.2274

0.159

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-106/256

1.4637

0.150

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-44/256

1.5733

0.124

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-96/256

1.9724

0.123

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-168/256

1.9266

0.106

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.00 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.00 1.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Alex Richardson and Matthew Lewis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

