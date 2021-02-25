TREASURIES-Inflation bets send yields up to new milestone

By Ross Kerber

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Traders anticipating rising inflation accelerated a bond sell-off and sent U.S. Treasury yields to new milestone highs on Thursday.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 6.9 basis points at 1.4578% and reached as high as 1.468%, the highest in a year.

The trading also pushed up a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It went as wide as 132 basis points, the most since late 2016, and was last at 129 basis points, 5 more than Wednesday's close.

Analysts said the trading showed investors positioning for price increases on goods and services internationally, even after top U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials tried to talk down rising yields.

"It's starting to become a momentum trade and the sell-off is becoming a global phenomenon," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.

U.S. weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, further fueling risk-on sentiment.

Investors will watch to see the results of an auction of $62 billion of seven-year notes, with results due in the early afternoon.

The U.S. secured overnight financing Rate (SOFR) USDSOFR=, which measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasury securities as collateral, was at 0.02% on Thursday after dropping to 0.01% on Wednesday, the lowest since May 2020. SOFR has replaced the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) as an interest rate benchmark for banks.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.5 basis points at 0.1524%.

The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities US30YTIP=TWEB was at 0.155% after reaching as high as 0.214%, the highest in a year. The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -0.721% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.176%.

February 25 Thursday 9:07AM New York / 1407 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1524

0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-136/256

0.2836

0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-6/256

0.6992

0.073

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-188/256

1.0904

0.073

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-236/256

1.4578

0.069

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-208/256

2.1337

0.060

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-232/256

2.2964

0.054

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -2.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.75 -3.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.