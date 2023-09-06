TREASURIES-Hot ISM services data sends yields higher

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly higher on Wednesday, as earlier declines evaporated after economic data showed the services sector unexpectedly accelerated in August, with indications that inflation pressures remain firm.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month, the highest reading since February and up from 52.7 in July, while a gauge of prices paid also increased from the prior month.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the services industry, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy.

The data raised concerns the economy remains resilient enough for the Federal Reserve to keep rates at higher levels for a longer period of time.

"At the end of the day, if these numbers continue to be elevated, I would just expect (the Fed) not to ease as quickly as I think they will," said Tom di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

However, di Galoma still expects the economy to slow considerably next year and bring about a sharp drop in yields.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note on Wednesday rose 3 basis points to 4.298%. Th yield has risen about 21 basis points over the past three sessions, its biggest three-day gain about a month.

The yield on the 30-year bond fell 1 basis points to 4.367%.

Despite the stronger-than-expected ISM reading, the central bank's latest "Beige Book" summary of surveys and interviews conducted across its 12 districts through Aug. 28 showed economic growth was "modest" in recent weeks while job growth was "subdued" and inflation slowed in most parts of the country.

Yields had risen sharply over the prior two sessions, with analysts citing a widely anticipated influx of corporate debt following the Labor Day holiday as exacerbating the climb.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 73.3 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, climbed 6 basis points to 5.029%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.306%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade.

