News & Insights

Markets

Treasuries Give Back Ground Following Recent Strength

November 06, 2023 — 03:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher over the past few sessions, treasuries showed a significant pullback during trading on Monday.

Bond prices came under pressure early in the session and saw further downside as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 10.4 basis points to 4.662 percent.

The pullback by treasuries came as traders cashed in on the recent strength in the bond markets, which pushed the ten-year yield down to its lowest levels in a month.

Treasuries have recently benefited from optimism the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates following last week's monetary policy announcement combined with softer than expected jobs data.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates the Fed is likely to leave rates unchanged in the coming months until potentially cutting rates in mid-2024.

Treasuries moved back to the downside despite a lack of major U.S. economic data, with theeconomic calendarremaining relatively light throughout the week.

Several Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, are due to speak in the coming days, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on the U.S. trade deficit, initial jobless claims and consumer sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.