US Markets

TREASURIES-Five-year yields top 3% as market goes hyper-hawkish

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. Treasury yields were shoved higher in Asia on Friday as analysts rushed to predict an ever-more hawkish outlook for U.S. interest rates, punching the belly of the curve particularly hard.

SYDNEY, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were shoved higher in Asia on Friday as analysts rushed to predict an ever-more hawkish outlook for U.S. interest rates, punching the belly of the curve particularly hard.

Yields on five-year notes US5YT=RR climbed to their highest since late 2018 at 3.048%, a jump of 24 basis points for the week and widening the gap over 30-year yields US30YT=RR of 2.945%.

Fed funds futures 0#FF: extended their precipitous decline as the market priced in rates of 2.0-2.25% by July, and on to around 3.0% by the end of the year.

Traders said investors were spooked by the latest call from Nomura where analysts predicted the Federal Reserve (FOMC) would hike rates by 75 basis points in both June and July, on top of a 50-basis-point move in May.

"FOMC participants appeared to open the door to such action this week," they said in a note. "Over the near term, the Fed remains squarely focused on bringing rates to a neutral setting around 2.25-2.50%."

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed a half-point rate increase will be "on the table" when the Fed meets on May 3-4, while other officials flagged moves of 75 basis points as a possibility.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular