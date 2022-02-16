Treasuries Finish Choppy Trading Day Roughly Flat

(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early move to the upside, treasuries show a lack of direction over the course of the session on Wednesday.

Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.047 percent.

The choppy trading in the bond markets came as traders weighed lingering concerns about ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine against some better than economic data.

While Russian claims they are pulling some troops back from the Ukrainian border contributed to weakness among treasuries on Tuesday, Western leaders have subsequently said they have not verified the moves.

Cyberattacks on the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry as well as two major Ukrainian banks have also led to worries Russia could still be poised to invade.

Meanwhile, a report from the Commerce Department showing a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in January may also have led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The Commerce Department said retail sales soared by 3.8 percent in January after plunging by a revised 2.5 percent in December.

Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 2.0 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a sharp increase in motor vehicle and parts sales, retail sales still spiked by 3.3 percent in January following a 2.8 percent nosedive in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

The Labor Department also released a separate report showing U.S. import prices increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

The report said import prices surged up by 2.0 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in December. The spike in import prices reflected the biggest monthly increase since April of 2011.

Economists had expected import prices to jump by 1.0 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.

In other economic news, the Federal Reserve released a report showing production rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of January.

The Fed said industrial production jumped by 1.4 percent in January after edging down by 0.1 percent in December. Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.4 percent.

Later in the day, the Fed released the minutes of its January monetary policy meeting, which reiterated the view that it would "soon be appropriate" to begin raising interest rate but were not as hawkish as some had feared.

"While the minutes of the late-January FOMC meeting pre-date the release of the stronger-than-expected labor market and inflation data covering last month, officials didn't appear to be seriously considering either a 50bp rate hike to start the tightening cycle or a hike at each of the remaining seven policy meetings this year," said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics

The minutes showed most participants agreed it would be appropriate to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than currently anticipated if inflation does not move down as expected.

Ashworth said this suggestion is "arguably a little more hawkish" but added, "Still, nothing in the minutes suggests Jim Bullard's ultra-hawkishness is shared by the majority on the FOMC."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently indicated he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July and told CNBC he favors front-loading planned rate increases.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims and housing starts, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on any developments in Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.