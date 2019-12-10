Treasuries Finish Choppy Trading Day Nearly Flat

(RTTNews) - With the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision looming, treasuries showed a lack of direction during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 1.833 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders digested the latest news on the trade front, with House Democrats announcing an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

The deal will allow the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or the USMCA, Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, to move forward in the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the new agreement "much better than NAFTA" and argued changes negotiated by Democrats make the deal "infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."

The news of the USMCA deal came on the heels of conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China.

A report from the Wall Street Journal this morning said the U.S. plans to delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Citing officials on both sides, the Journal said negotiators are laying the groundwork for delaying the tariffs set to kick in on December 15th as they continue to haggle over getting China to commit to massive purchases of U.S. farm products.

An earlier report from the South China Morning Post said a trade deal between the U.S. and China is unlikely to be completed this week.

However, the SCMP said sources close to the talks do not expect the tariffs planned for December 15th to take effect, adding to a growing chorus on both sides who expect de-escalation this week.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $24 billion worth of ten-year notes, which attracted average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.842 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43, while the ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Trading on Wednesday may be driven by reaction to the Fed's monetary policy announcement, although a report on consumer price inflation may also attract some attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.