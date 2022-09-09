Treasuries Finish Choppy Session Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout much of trading session on Friday before once again closing modestly lower.

Bond prices moved to the upside going into the close after spending most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.321 percent.

The choppy trading seen for much of the session came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

Concerns about higher interest rates continued to weigh on treasuries, however, resulting in another modestly lower close.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation are likely to be in focus next week, as the data could impact expectations regarding future interest rate hikes.

Reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment are also likely to attract attention next week.

