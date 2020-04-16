Treasuries Extend Upward Move On Troubling Economic Data

(RTTNews) - Following the strong upward move seen in the previous session, treasuries saw some further upside during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices gave back some ground after an early advance but remained firmly positive. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.9 basis points to 0.609 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came following the release of another troubling batch of U.S. economic data, which increased the appeal of safe havens such as bonds.

The Labor Department released a report showing more than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, although that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 5.245 million, a decrease of 1.370 million from the previous week's revised level of 6.615 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 5.105 million from the 6.606 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial decrease in new residential construction in the month of March.

The report said housing starts plunged by 22.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.216 million in March from a revised rate of 1.564 million in February.

Economists had expected housing starts to drop to a rate of 1.300 million from the 1.599 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said building permits also tumbled by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.353 million in March from the revised February rate of 1.452 million.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to slump to a rate of 1.300 million from the 1.464 million originally reported for February.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of April.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity plunged to a negative 56.6 in April from a negative 12.7 in March, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to tumble to a negative 30.

With the much bigger than expected decrease, the Philly Fed's diffusion index for current activity fell to its lowest level since July of 1980.

Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country later today.

Citing encouraging developments, Trump said on Wednesday that some states could reopen before current social distancing guidelines expire on May 1st.

Traders will keep a close eye on Trump's new guidelines, which are likely to be announced at his daily coronavirus press briefing after the close of trading.

Ahead of the announcement from Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state's shutdown of non-essential businesses will be extended in coordination with other states until May 15th.

Reaction to Trump's announcement of new guidelines may drive trading on Friday, overshadowing the Conference Board's report on leading economic indicators.

