News & Insights

Markets

Treasuries Extend Recent Move To The Upside

February 24, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions, treasuries moved moderately higher during trading on Monday.

Bond prices recovered from an early move to the downside and managed to remain in positive territory throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.7 basis points to 4.393 percent.

With the continued decrease on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its lowest closing level in over two months.

Treasuries may have continued to benefit from the appeal as a safe haven following last Friday's disappointing consumer sentiment data.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for February was downwardly revised to 64.7 from a preliminary reading of 67.8. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.

With the unexpected downward revision, the consumer sentiment index is well below the January reading of 71.7, tumbling to its lowest level since hitting 61.3 in November 2023.

Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of some key economic data in the coming days, including the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the Conference Board's report on consumer confidence in the month of February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.