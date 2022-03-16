TREASURIES-Curve flattens as Fed signals aggressive stance on inflation

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened sharply on Wednesday as yields on short- and intermediate-dated maturities that are highly sensitive to interest rates jumped, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage points and indicated that it would act aggressively to stamp out inflation.

The U.S. central bank flagged the massive uncertainty the economy faces from the war in Ukraine and the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, but still said "ongoing increases" in the target federal funds rate "will be appropriate" to curb the highest inflation in 40 years.

It projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end and that inflation is expected to remain above the Fed’s 2% target, remaining at 4.1% through this year and dropping only to 2.3% through 2024.

The Fed’s rate outlook, known as the "dot plot," and economic projections “sent a really strong message that the Fed is committed to raising rates in order to get inflation back under control,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Fed funds futures traders had priced in seven rate hikes by year-end before the Fed’s statement. However, many analysts expected that the Fed’s median estimate would be pulled lower by the projections of more dovish Fed officials.

“I don’t think anyone really expected the dots to be at seven or more to meet the market,” Simons said.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate USONFFE= to be 1.93% by the end of this year, up from around 1.82% earlier today. FEDWATCH

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR rose to 2.002% while benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR reached 2.246%, both the highest since May 2019, before falling back to 1.932% and 2.174%respectively.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year US2US10=TWEB notes flattened to 21 basis points, from around 30 basis points before the Fed statement, before rebounding to 25 basis points. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=TWEB shrank to 25 basis points, the smallest since October 2018.

Yields on five-year notes also rose above those on 10-year notes for the first time since March 2020. US5US10=TWEB

Traders have priced in more aggressive tightening since consumer price data last week showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years at 7.9%, while data on Tuesday showed that U.S. producer prices surged 10% on an annual basis during the month, matching the gain in January.

U.S. retail sales rose moderately in February as more expensive gasoline, in part, forced households to cut back spending on other goods, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also said in a news conference after the statement that the Fed may finalize plans to reduce its balance sheet at its May meeting.

Analysts say that the U.S. central bank could use roll-offs from its massive $8.9 trillion bond holdings to help re-steepen the yield curve if it gets too flat, or inverts.

An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed as a reliable signal that a recession is likely to follow in one to two years.

March 16 Wednesday 4:09PM New York / 2009 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.46

0.4669

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.8075

0.8221

-0.028

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-45/256

1.9317

0.075

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-232/256

2.1289

0.077

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-164/256

2.1658

0.052

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-224/256

2.2062

0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-88/256

2.1741

0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-64/256

2.5519

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-232/256

2.4436

-0.059

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.00 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 11.00 2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.25 4.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

